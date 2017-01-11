Special MLK Jr. Day Service to Be Held in Wheeling

A very special service will be held this weekend in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will take place Sunday at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple. The main speaker will be Tyrone Clark from the Pastor of Christ Church in Erie, PA. He attended several marches with Dr. King. Several other activities will be taking place as well.

"To help celebrate we will be giving away the Ohio Valley Pastors Martin Luther King Award and celebrating some of the works that have been done in our own community," said Pastor Dr. Darrell Cummings.

The service will be get under way at 10:30 Sunday morning at the Bethlehem Apostolic on Main St. in North Wheeling.