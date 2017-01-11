New Survey Ranks West Virginia Number Seven In Nation For Racial Progress

West Virginia is listed as seventh in the nation in terms of racial progress.

West Virginia is all too often number 49 or 50 on surveys of everything from health to wealth.

But suddenly the Mountain State has gotten a good grade.

They looked at things like income, standardized test scores and voter turnout.

WVU's vice president of the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion says West Virginia has an impressive civil rights history.

"Dating back to how we became a state when we refused to secede from the Union," pointed out David M. Fryson.

In terms of the number of people graduating from high school and college, the findings were interesting.

"Our education numbers are low overall, but from an equality standpoint, our equality in education is very positive," said Fryson.

Some residents say they sense improvement.

"A lot of people nowadays are coming along," said Joe Lawson of Beckley. "And for the most part, I believe that everybody's starting to get along."

In come categories, West Virginia's numbers were far from good.

For instance, it was 34th in the highest infant mortality rate gap.

So being seventh in racial progress doesn't tell the whole story.

"I'm happy with that progress, but I'm still not satisfied with that progress," explained Dr. Darrell Cummings, pastor of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple. "I think that even though we celebrate being seventh overall, we should still be challenged by the things we're fifteenth in, eighteenth in, twenty-seventh in."

"So while I'm encouraged that this study looks at West Virginia and sees it as an even more fair place, I don't want to give the false impression that we don't still have a lot of work to do," noted David Fryson.

"There are some challenges we still have to work with," agreed Dr. Cummings. "I would hate for us to celebrate this to a point that we forget there's still a game going on."