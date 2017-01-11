State Seeks Triple the Damages in Paving Lawsuit

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that his office is seeking maximum fines and three times the state's damages from paving companies that allegedly violated the State's Antitrust Act.

The lawsuit alleges CRH PLC and its subsidiaries, Kelly Paving Inc., and American Asphalt and Aggregate Inc. drove out competitors and pushed asphalt prices higher across the state.

Morrisey says that quote "corporate conspiracies" must be stopped.

"Our antitrust action today shows that we are not going to allow monopolistic practices to flourish in West Virginia. It also means that when we file an action, we take the time to do it right," said Morrisey.

The Attorney General's Office will lead the investigation, but the state Department of Transportation is also involved, along with numerous other plaintiffs.