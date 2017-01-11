Father Michael Scanlan to be Laid to Rest Thursday Morning

The Franciscan University community world wide said their final goodbyes to a man they call a powerhouse to the Catholic faith.

A funeral mass for Father Michael Scanlan was held Wednesday at Finnegan Field House. The mass was viewed by thousands globally online.

Past and present Bishops from Steubenville and other Diocese were also in attendance.

Bishop Monforton said there is a great deal, the current generation can learn from Father Michael's legacy.

"Good news does not stay up here on the hill. It's meant to be shared throughout the country and throughout the world, just get the courage and the fortitude and the enthusiasm just like Father Michael had," said Bishop Monforton.

Father Scanlan will be buried Thursday at 11:00 a.m..