Parents Make First Court Appearance After Death of Ohio Girl

The case into a mother who allegedly killed her five-year-old daughter continues in Ohio.

Jail records say MingMing Chen hit her 5-year-old daughter Ashley Zhao several times with her fist.

Her dad, Liang Zhao is also charged with helping to commit the crime. Records also say he noticed green fluid coming from his daughter's mouth and later performed CPR unsuccessfully.

Ashley's body was found Tuesday afternoon, less than a day after her parents reported her missing.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink says the child was purposely hidden in the family's restaurant where she was found.

"A 5-year-old child has been murdered by the one person that we would expect to protect their child and that's the mother. It's an unusual case. It's a sad case," said Jackson Twp. Police Chief Mark Brink.

Police say Chen is from China and isn't a naturalized U.S. citizen. She could face deportation.

According to police, a full autopsy was going to be done Wednesday afternoon. Results of that autopsy have not yet been released.

Both of Ashely's parents will be in court again on January 19th.

The mother is being charged with Murder and Felonious Assault and her father is being charged with Complicity.

Their 6-year-old daughter is now in protective custody.

The parents are jailed on $5 million bonds.