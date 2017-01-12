Accused Dog Shooter Indicted by Grand Jury

The man accused of shooting two of his neighbors dogs appeared before a Grand Jury in Belmont County on Thursday.
Michael Chedester was arraigned after being indicted by the Belmont County Grand Jury on two counts of deliberately harming companion animals.
Chedester allegedly shot two pet dogs, a Weimaraner and a Doberman Pinscher, in a wooded area outside St. Clairsville on Nov. 28.
His trial is set for March 14 at 8:30 am before Judge John Vavra.
