Maid of Honor Turns Dream Wedding Into Nightmare

It was supposed to be the best day of their lives. Instead, a Florida couple's maid of honor stole the show when she got arrested. She now faces a long list of charges from a wedding day gone terribly wrong.

Attendees say the wedding was beautiful. However, the reception was a totally different story.

Right after the ceremony the Maid of Honor, Amanda Willis reportedly started hitting the bottle hard, and almost hit the best man with his own car.

The wedding pictures tell the story of a content couple, Brian and Jennifer Butler. They had their cake and first dance while Willis started drinking.

“She was a mess. She drank almost a whole entire bottle of Fireball,” said guest Robert Templeton.

“She was drunk within 20 minutes to half an hour,” said the bride.

Willis allegedly then started asking people for their keys.

“She just went up to the best man and grabbed his keys out of his pocket and jumped in his car,” said Templeton.

Willis then reportedly backed out and almost hit the groom's brother who also happened to be the best man.

The best man was able to grab on to the car.

"She took off and his feet were dragging across the ground he had to hit the brake,” said Templeton.

Guests reportedly had to wrestle Willis out of the car.

"She went back inside. She grabbed up the big bottle of Captain Morgan and just guzzled it," said Jennifer.

That's when guests say Willis got violent.

"As soon as I turned around, she came up and cracked me upside of the face," said Templeton.

Templeton says he swung back before he knew what was happening, and that's when deputies were called.

“It was insane. Absolutely insane,” said Jena Templeton

Deputies say Willis claimed to be having an asthma attack and started shaking like she was having a seizure. They took her to Bayfront Punta Gorda, where they say she exposed herself to deputies, assaulted two EMTs and kicked over her bed pan, causing a hazard.

Willis was supposed to be the bride's best friend, but that relationship looks a little different now.

"She's no longer my friend," said Jennifer.

This is reportedly the ninth time Willis has been arrested in Charlotte County. She is still in jail.