Police Arrest 2, Charge 3 in Martins Ferry Drug Bust

Officials with the Belmont County Major Crimes Unit have arrested two and charged three after a drug bust in Martins Ferry.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. at 909 Hughes Ave. Martins Ferry, OH 43935.

According to police, officers found approx $1,700.00 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a nut container containing approx 100.75 grams of cocaine and approximately 30.5 grams of heroin along with five schedule 3 pills and 1 schedule 1 pill.

Cellphones were also seized from the residence.

Police say Sean Burnt was transported to jail and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Heroin (Felony 3), Trafficking in Heroin (Felony 4), Trafficking in Cocaine (Felony 5), Possession of Heroin (Felony 2), Possession of Cocaine (Felony 1), Possession of a Schedule 2 Drug (Felony 4) and Possession of Schedule 3 Drug (misdemeanor 1).

Chania Burt was also transported to jail and charged with 3 counts of Child Endangering.

Brandy Lee Laureano was charged with one count of Child Endangerment but not taken to jail. All four children were left in her care.

