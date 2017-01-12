House Explosion in Martins Ferry Leaves Home Destroyed

UPDATE: Beginning around 5:00 p.m. Thursday night the flames at the house rekindled twice, but, according to Martins Ferry Police, it wasn't anything major and the fire departments on scene quickly had it under control.

The explosion is still under investigation at this time, but it appears to be a gas leak in the basement of the building.

UPDATE:

Officials say everything is under control and expect to have the area cleared out within the next hour.

Firefighters in Martins Ferry say the incident is presumed to be a gas explosion. Officials say the home was abandoned home, and no one was hurt.

The foundation of the house was blown out during the explosion.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are en route to a structure fire after a house explosion in Martins Ferry.

According to officials with Belmont County Central Dispatch, a home at 712 Seabrights Lane in Martins Ferry is on fire after an explosion.

No word on possible entrapment at this time.

