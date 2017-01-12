Email scam targets Netflix customers - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Email scam targets Netflix customers

Here is a heads up if you use Netflix .

Law enforcement  and cyber security experts are warning that there’s a new scam targeting Netflix customers in the United States. The scam is trying to get the personal information and credit card data of the users.

FireEye, a cyber security company, said this week that there’s a sophisticated phishing campaign that sends an email to Netflix users asking them to update their membership information. Clicking the link sends the user to a website that looks like the real Netflix login page.

The fake page asks for the following information:

  • Name on credit card
  • Card Number
  • Card Expiration Date
  • Card Security Code
  • Social Security Number

Netflix says it will never ask for users’ personal information in an email, including billing info, social security number or password.

