Email scam targets Netflix customers

Here is a heads up if you use Netflix .
Law enforcement and cyber security experts are warning that there’s a new scam targeting Netflix customers in the United States. The scam is trying to get the personal information and credit card data of the users.
FireEye, a cyber security company, said this week that there’s a sophisticated phishing campaign that sends an email to Netflix users asking them to update their membership information. Clicking the link sends the user to a website that looks like the real Netflix login page.
The fake page asks for the following information:
Netflix says it will never ask for users’ personal information in an email, including billing info, social security number or password.
WTRF
