Powerline Park Case Postponed

The woman accused of aggravated vehicular homicide in last summer's Powerline Park death is not going to trial this month as scheduled.

Tonya Morehead was supposed to start trial January 19th, but now her trial will be postponed for another two months.

The reason actually has nothing to do with the case itself.

Morehead's defense attorney, Joe Vavra, has just accepted a position as Assistant Prosecutor in Monroe County.

In Ohio, no prosecutor can do defense work, even in another county.

But the trial will go on with a new attorney.

"Absolutely doesn't change a thing that we're doing. I mean it's still set for trial and will go to trial on the scheduled date once new defense counsel is put in place. If he or she needs a continuance which is probably to be expected, you know we're not going to oppose that. But it doesn't change one bit how we're going to proceed with the case," said Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry.

The 38-year-old Morehead of Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, is also charged with assault on an officer and harassment with bodily fluid.

She allegedly drove a Polaris Razor ATV into a man at Powerline Park, pinning him against his trailer and causing his death.

When arrested, she was allegedly spitting at police.

Her new trial date is March 16.