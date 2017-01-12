Fundraiser Held For Local Teen Battling Rare Cancer

It would be a nightmare for any parent to hear that their child has been diagnosed with cancer, but for the parents of 19-year-old Keandre Benjamin of Wheeling, that nightmare became a reality.

Keandre was recently diagnosed with a rare and very aggressive form of cancer. He is currently receiving treatment at Duke University Cancer Center in North Carolina.

A group of friends have organized a fundraiser to help his family cover expenses such as travel, medical and other expenses that have piled up over the course of his treatment.

"Very rare and very aggressive. There has only been about 50 cases in the United States so he is more of a research but we have good hopes for him. We knew something was wrong. When we found out it was upsetting but he has been so strong through all of this he is an inspiration," said benefit co-organizer, Allison Coen.

"Please come and help support this family. They need help so desperately and they are such good people. His mother just kind of stepped away from her life and she has been by her son's side. She won't leave him. So we need to make sure the bills get paid," said benefit co-organizer, Andrea Linder.

The Dre-Strong spaghetti dinner will be held Saturday at the Fireman's hall in Benwood. It will last from 4PM until 11. There will be a DJ, door prizes and a Chinese Auction as well as a 50/50 drawing. The cost is $12 for adults and six dollars for children.

Organizers say that takeout is available.