A U.S. District Judge ordered federal regulators to quickly evaluate the number of jobs lost from air pollution regulations. Murray Energy CEO Bob Murray filed the suit against EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy.

Judge John Preston Bailey made the ruling Thursday after the outgoing EPA administrator told the court Wednesday it would take the Agency up to two years for them to come up with that data.

Bailey called the response "unacceptable" and told them to identify facilities harmed by July 1st.