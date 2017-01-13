Police Find Two Missing Ohio Valley Teens

UPDATE: 12:54 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2016

Two runaway teens, a boy from Belmont County, and a girl from Marshall County, have now been found together.

14-year-old Justice Fincham of Proctor and 16-year-old Chase Cargnell of Stewartsville, Ohio apparently ran away after leaving their high schools Thursday.

Cargnell is a student at Bellaire, and Fincham attends John Marshall.

After a long search and a worrisome night and day for their parents, they are back.

They were last spotted on Route 9 North in the Provident area last night.

Someone said they saw them getting out of a friend's vehicle near the Moose Lodge, and going into the woods.

Sheriff's deputies searched the area extensively, but found nothing,

But Friday, it was the parent of one of the teens who finally learned where they were, and took action.

"The mom of the male juvenile finally located them in Harrison County where she picked them up and transported them back to our office. The male is currently in our Sargus Juvenile Center and the female was released to her parents. It's a good thing it ended this way and they're both safe and, you know, the parents are really relieved that they're back," said Belmont County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy James Zusack.

Sheriff's Departments from Marshall and Belmont counties were working together on this case.

Chief Zusack says the case pulled a lot of resources away from other important cases.

He also said juveniles on their own put themselves in serious danger.

It could have ended up differently, and they're lucky they've been found.

ORIGINAL: 10:14 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2016.

Police are looking for two missing teens from the Ohio Valley.

According to police, Justice Fincham, 14, of Proctor, W.Va. and Chase Michael Cargnell, 16, of Stewartsville, Ohio have been missing since Thursday.

Cargnell is a sophomore at Bellaire High School. Officials say he was at school all day Thursday but did not go home after school. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a black and red Ohio State University toboggan. He is 5'11" and 140 pounds.

Fincham is is a freshman at John Marshall High School. She is 5'6", 110 pounds with sandy brown hair. She was last seen wearing a slate grey hoodie, blue jeans, and brown boots.

According to police, a friend dropped them off in Provident, near the Moose Lodge. They were last seen walking into the woods. Deputies have searched the area thoroughly but they were not found.

If you have any information that could help police, you are urged to call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.