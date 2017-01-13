Gov. Tomblin Names Wheeling Native to Board of Architects

West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin recently named Wheeling resident Wendy Scatterday to the West Virginia Board of Architects.

Scatterday is the first female professional, licensed architect to be appointed to this board.

“I’m honored to have been chosen by the Governor to serve on West Virginia’s Board of Architects,” Scatterday said. “I’m looking forward to working with my esteemed colleagues and fellow West Virginians in service to our citizens as it relates to the professional practice of architecture in our state.”

Scatterday currently serves as the City of Wheeling’s 4th Ward city council representative and is self-employed as an architect.

The Board comprises seven members – five registered architects and two public members, one democrat and one republican. All board members are appointed by the governor.

Scatterday formerly worked as a project architect with Schamu Machowski Greco Architects. She also serves on the boards of the Wheeling National Heritage Area Corporation, Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless, West Virginia Department of Commerce Neighborhood Investment Program Advisory, and as Co-Chair of the AIA West Virginia Design Awards Program.