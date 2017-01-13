Officials Investigate Workplace Fatality in Tyler County

Officials are investigating a fatality that occurred at a well pad in Tyler County.

On Thursday, Tyler County 911 received a call about an injured employee at the Hartley East Pad in Middlebourne.

According to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office , a man was struck by a truck and pinned between the truck and another object.

Officials from several emergency crews, along with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

Hunter D. Osborn, 19, of Jane Lew, W.Va. was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and air lifted to West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown.

Officials with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office say Osborn died later in the day because of his injuries.