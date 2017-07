US Marshals, along with the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force have arrested three people on multiple counts of Delivery of Cocaine.

According to officials, Cephus Andrews was arrested in the 400 block of North Wabash, Walter Garrison was arrested in the 100 block of 33rd Street, and Khaliliah Carter was arrested in the 2200 block of Eoff Street in Wheeling on Friday.

All three were taken to the West Virginia Northern Regional Jail.