Steelers-Chiefs Kickoff Time Changed

The NFL has moved the kickoff time for the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm in the Kansas City area.

Sunday’s Divisional Playoff game was moved from its original 1:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time start time to 8:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area.

The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers. 

