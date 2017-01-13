Worker Saves Burning House In Jefferson County - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Worker Saves Burning House In Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:

Officials say an ODOT worker who called in a fire early Friday morning in a rural area of Jefferson County is to thank for the house not completely burning to the ground.

This all happened on State Route 151 near the old Castle Shannon Golf Course in Wayne Township.

Unionport Fire Chief Jim Westfall said they got the call around 1:00 a.m..

State Fire Marshal Office employees say the fire looks like it started in between the first in second floor.

No one was home at the time.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.