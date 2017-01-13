Worker Saves Burning House In Jefferson County

Officials say an ODOT worker who called in a fire early Friday morning in a rural area of Jefferson County is to thank for the house not completely burning to the ground.

This all happened on State Route 151 near the old Castle Shannon Golf Course in Wayne Township.

Unionport Fire Chief Jim Westfall said they got the call around 1:00 a.m..

State Fire Marshal Office employees say the fire looks like it started in between the first in second floor.

State fire marshal on scene of an overnight house fire on SR 151 near the old Castle Shannon golf course in Jeff Co. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/cZ4bKQYlN7 — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) January 13, 2017

No one was home at the time.