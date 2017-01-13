Ohio EMA Working to Protect Families During Disasters

Although tornadoes aren't usually a major problem for us, we have seen an increase in severe weather during our warm months, 12 on average over the last several years, that's why the state of Ohio is helping people to become better prepared.

People living in the Buckeye State may now be selected to file applications with their local Emergency Management Offices to help pay for the construction of Safe Rooms.

"A safe room, basically what it is, is it gives you place within your structure or outside your structure that during tornadic conditions you can get in there and stay safe. They're designed to meet federal guidelines for the amount of wind that they can handle, without having any structural damage to them," said Belmont County EMA Director, Dave Ivan.

For more information on how to apply you can visit our website you can visit their website.

The qualified applicants will be randomly selected through a computer generated program and you could be reimbursed up to 75-percent of the cost to construct and install a safe room.