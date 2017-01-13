Dogs Seized After Alleged Cattle Attack in Marshall County

The man who owns the dogs, Michael Holcomb, called 7News and released this statement:

"My dogs are very friendly. They're around my kids, and my mother. They're friendly around other animals, even on my step-mom's farm where they run around with the sheep and cattle. Now I have to explain to my kids where they're three dogs are."

UPDATE: The Marshall County Sheriff's Office told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro, a pit bull and rottweiler attacked the cattle taking pieces out of their ears, and in one case taking one ear clear off causing the family to put down that cow.

The owner of the dogs told Conigliaro it was "an accident," he left his door open while going to work, the dogs got out and were looking to play with the cattle before they got spooked causing the dogs to bite them.

The family believes otherwise, "If the dogs were fed on a regular schedule, they wouldn't have had a reason to act like this," said the cattle owner's Son-in-Law Terry Kirkland. "I mean, these dogs was vicious; they just ate the ears right off them cattle. It's a shame."

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the case but they are expecting criminal charges in the future. For now both dogs in this case have been impounded.

Officials with Marshall County Animal Control have seized two dogs after they broke loose from a residence just off of Route 88; allegedly attacking and injuring three cattle.

One cow reportedly had to be put down, while the other two are being treated for injuries.

Police say the incident happened on Fairmont Pike Road.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident. They say criminal charges could be filed.

The owner of the dogs did tell me it was an accident the dogs got out and they were just trying to play with the cattle. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/CGr394WGVi — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) January 13, 2017

