Officials Predict No Flooding For Ohio River

People who live along the Ohio River can breathe a sigh of relief tonight.

Early this morning, it was predicted that the river would crest tomorrow at 35 feet, just one foot below flood stage.

At Heritage Port, the concrete area where performances and festivals are held all summer was completely under water, and the water level was creeping up the steps.

But then the official prediction was changed and the crest will end up significantly lower.

"National Weather Service this morning at about ten a.m. downgraded the prediction to 30.9 feet for the river to crest tomorrow mid morning. And throughout the whole weekend they're only expecting about a quarter inch of precipitation to come down. So we should be about five feet below flood stage now," said Ohio County EMA Deputy Director Wayland Harris.

Harris said people who live on Wheeling Island and those along the edge of the river will still want to keep watch on the water level, but he says the prediction is much improved, and there will probably be no flooding at all.