Hancock County Sheriff's Department Warns of Phone Scam

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning about a scam targeting local residents.

According to the sheriff's department, residents reported getting calls from an organization referred to as "Retired Cops for Kids". The man making the calls is representing himself as a Hancock County deputy. The department has no affiliation with this organization.

The sheriff's department is investigating, but has been unable to determine the existence or validity of the organization.

Anyone who receives calls from this organization is urged to decline a donation and notify the Hancock County Sheriff's Department immediately at (304) 564-3911.