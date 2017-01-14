Crews Investigating Fire at Wheeling Business - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Crews Investigating Fire at Wheeling Business

Crews are investigating an early morning fire at a Wheeling business. 

According to PIO Philip Stahl, someone passing by The Cornerstone Group on National Road around 5:27 a.m. Saturday reported the building to be on fire. Crews had to call in off-duty firefighters to help knock the fire down. Stahl said it took them about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

The building is not a total loss. Stahl said there is heavy damage on the first floor and smoke damage on the second floor. 

Crews believe the fire started outside in a built in flower pot, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

