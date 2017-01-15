Donation Made to Local Breast Cancer Foundation

A local organization is receiving a big donation to help in their efforts to ease the burden of cancer patients.

The Women of Greyhound Racing, which works to recognize women in the greyhound industry, raised $12,000 through multiple fundraisers.

On Saturday, they presented a check to the Lee Ann Foundation.

Director of the Lee Ann Foundation Brian Schambach said, "It goes to the Lee Ann Foundation, which provides funding for indigent, needy cancer victims in the Ohio Valley."

The foundation is named after Schambach's wife who was a victim of breast cancer. The donation will help provide co-pays, wigs, travel expenses, supportive care services, and related treatment items to local cancer patients.

The Women of Greyhound Racing even brought a retired dog along who is available for adoption.