Justice appoints transportation, administration secretaries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov.-elect Jim Justice has announced his appointments to lead the state's administration and transportation departments.

Tom Smith will serve as secretary of the Department of Transportation and also commissioner of the Division of Highways. Smith most recently served as a senior transportation advisor for the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington.

Also on Saturday, Justice named John Myers as secretary of the Department of Administration. Myers is the acting director of the West Virginia Lottery and he also worked as manager of corporate administration for Toyota manufacturing in Buffalo, West Virginia.

Justice made two cabinet appointments on Friday. He chose Austin Caperton to head the Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's wife, Gayle Manchin, to head the Department of Education and the Arts.

