Fire destroys home in Hooverson Heights

One person is left injured and house destroyed after a fire Sunday morning in Hooverson Heights.

The Hooverson Heights Fire Department received an emergency call at around 11:00 Sunday morning about a fire in a dryer and kitchen area.

Four departments responded to the fire on Woodcrest Road, and firefighters were able to get things under control in about 15 to 20 minutes.

Although the departments were quick to respond, officials say once the insulation caught fire, the flames spread pretty quickly and that the home is likely a total loss.

"It burned pretty good in the bedroom, the kitchen, and living room area. The fire went through the roof a little bit. It made a good knock down and good stop, but with the heat and smoke conditions, it's hard to keep anything savable," said Chief Rob Carroll with the Hooverson Heights Fire Department.

Chief Carroll said there was one injury and that the person was taken to the hospital for treatment. No details on the extent of the injury were immediately available.

The fire will be investigated. Stay with 7News for any updates.