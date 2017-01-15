Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Holds Special Service to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling held a special service Sunday morning in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Mayor Glenn Elliott and Vice Mayor Chad Thalman attended the service, where the Mayor proclaimed January 15th, 2017 as Martin Luther King Jr. Awareness Day in the city of Wheeling.

Brooke County Schools Superintendent Toni Paesano-Shute was given the Martin Luther King award for her work in the community. "Community service, giving to others, and making sure that our children always have hope is something that is so important to me," she said.

Pastor Tyrone Clark made a trip from Erie, Pennsylvania to speak. "We think that our job today is to try to launch us forward, like Dr. King did. Talk about the social, economic, and political justice that is necessary to make our nation great," he said.

On Monday at 7 p.m., Reverend Paul Abernathy will give a talk titled "King's Vision: A Tangible Witness in a Brokenhearted World" at Wheeling Jesuit University's Troy Theater. There will also be activities at the Laughlin Chapel.