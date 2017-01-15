Firefighters Respond to Large Garage Fire in East Wheeling

The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a large garage fire on Sunday night.



The call came in right around 8:20 p.m. for a building on fire on Lane 15.



About ten minutes after firefighters arrived, the garage collapsed, they were able to get the fire out in about 20 minutes.



While the garage was a total loss, firefighters took extra precautions to make sure the neighboring building, Wheeling Cycle Supply, didn't catch fire.



The garage was frequented by some of the homeless people in the area, according to neighbors.

According to Wheeling Police and Fire Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the cause of the fire is under investigation and they hope to have a determination of the cause within a few days.



