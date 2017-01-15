Local Lawmakers Weigh in on Governor-Elect Jim Justice's Plans

On Monday afternoon, West Virginia will inaugurate its 36th leader of the state. Governor-elect Jim Justice promised many things to voters during his campaign, and 7News sat down with local politicians and those already working with Justice to see what they hope to see during his tenure.

One of the biggest issues West Virginia is facing is its budget woes. There have been both tax increases and budget cuts to try and fix the problem, and the concern is one of the things Justice is expected to address at the State Capitol on Monday.

"He has told the leadership of the legislature that he is not interested in balancing the budget with tax increases, but if he gets into the fine tune numbers if he'll have to propose some tax increase. That may be something that has to be looked at. But there doesn't seem to be a great deal of support to increase the taxes on our residents," said Delegate Erikka Storch.

In February's State of the State address, West Virginians will be able to pick out focus points the new governor will have, according to Storch.

Storch said she hopes the legislature will focus on a balanced budget over social issues.

Another likely focus will be the opioid epidemic.

Former United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld was appointed to Justice's Substance Abuse Transition Committee. They have already been meeting and working to present their ideas.

"Governor-elect Justice is a real leader in a lot of areas, but specifically in this area," Ihlenfeld said.

"This goes back many, many months. He identified as one of his top priorities and I think he's going to take some bold measures here to try to turn the tide in West Virginia. We are up such a threat. This is a threat unlike we've ever faced before and he understands that. He want to make a difference. He wants to do things unlike they've ever been done before," he continued.

Ihlenfeld said the committee members range in expertise, and they plan on wasting no time getting the necessary information to the new governor.

"He's taking to oath on Monday with the inauguration, but we hope to get in front of him and his senior management team sometime next week so that we can share with him all of the work that we've done, and then hear what he thinks and then follow his guidance. As the leader of our state, he's going to have a lot to say and what direction we're headed," Ihlenfeld said.

Many politicians believe the issues of budget and drug addiction go hand in hand.

"You have got to have a work force that can work for one, and when you have a drug epidemic like we do, we fight against that and we have one of the lowest work rates in the country so that's certainly a real big issue for us." said Delegate Shawn Fluharty.

"But that's combined with many other issues, like young people leaving, which really takes away from our work force, so everything is interrelated and I think we're finally discovered that it's multi-layered. There's no one way to fix everything," Fluharty said.

