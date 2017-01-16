High school football player dies in crash after college trip

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) - Officials say a high school football player died in a car crash near his western Pennsylvania home following a recruiting visit to a West Virginia college.



The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office says 17-year-old Donovan Baynes was in a car that crashed into a utility pole on Saturday night in Penn Hills, near Pittsburgh. He died at a hospital.



Baynes was a starting defensive end for the Penn Hills High School football team.



Officials with the Penn Hills Quarterback Club say he had just returned from West Virginia Wesleyan College with his mother and girlfriend. His girlfriend was also hurt in the crash. She's recovering in the hospital.



A GoFundMe page aims to raise $75,000 to cover Baynes' funeral expenses and create a scholarship fund in his name.

