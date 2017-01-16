Gallup Poll: Trump's Pre-Inauguration Favorable Ratings Historically Low

Over 50 percent of the people in the U.S. say they disapprove of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition to the White House, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll, was released last Friday and found 51 percent of people disapprove of the transition while 44 percent said they approve of it.

President Obama’s approval, before he took office in January 2009, was 83 percent, Gallup said, with only 12 percent disapproving. Approval for President George W. Bush in January 2001 was 61 percent, with 25 percent disapproving. Gallup said approval for President Bill Clinton in January 1993 stood at 68 percent, with 18 percent disapproving.

Gallup noted that Mr. Trump’s 48 percent transition approval rating from December was the lowest for any presidential transition in its polling history.

The latest survey found that 52 percent said Mr. Trump’s choices for his Cabinet are “average” or better and 32 percent of that group rate them as “above average” or “outstanding.” Forty-four percent, on the other hand, said his picks are “below average” or “poor.”

The survey polled 1,032 adults between Jan. 4 and 8 with a 4 percentage point margin of error.

