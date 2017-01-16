Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A suburban New York graduate student has made it his mission to fight for a series of tangible honors for the late astronaut John Glenn.

Adam Sackowitz, of Long Island, is pursuing a statue, a portrait and a place for Glenn's Ohio birthplace on the National Historic Register.

It's not rocket science - but the 25-year-old's goals are lofty. Getting a birthplace recognized nationally is challenging, and there was no shortage of political conflict the last time Ohio added a Statehouse monument. State Rep. Michael Sheehy, a Toledo-area Democrat, is working with Sackowitz. He volunteered on Glenn's first Senate campaign.

Glenn died Dec. 8 at age 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth, in 1962, and became the oldest person in space at age 77 in 1998.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.