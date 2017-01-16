Ihlenfeld Appointed to Committee by Governor Justice

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice plans on tackling the big issues the state faces.

Former U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld was appointed to Gov. Justice's substance abuse transition committee. The committee is made up of opioid addiction experts and specialists from across West Virginia. Ihlenfeld said the committee has already been meeting and working to present their ideas to him within the coming week.

Ihlenfeld said, "He has put together a great team of people that are looking at this everyday. We're working hard and we're going to present to him some ideas that he's really going to like and that he'll be able to implement on day one. But then also some things that are going to take a little bit longer to put into place, but this is a long term problem that requires long term solutions and we're ready to provide that to him."

Ihlenfeld added that the Governor is going to take some bold measures to try to turn the tide in West Virginia.