Battling Seasonal Depression during Dreary Conditions

Dr. Patricia Bailey of Wheeling says dark, gloomy days tend to be difficult for people who already struggle with depression. In fact, long periods without sunshine can pull down the spirits of anyone.

"I'm ready for spring," said Kent Jenewein of Bethesda, "I'm ready for some warm weather. It is depressing."

"Well, I'm a landscaper, so it does a lot of bad things for me," said Laura Smith of Belmont. "Actually I've been out of work for six weeks now."

Dr. Bailey said getting active can help with seasonal depression. "Well, first of all, we know that physical exercise does have a positive impact on mood," noted Dr. Bailey. "We tell people to get up, get moving."

She also suggested taking on a project that needs your attention. "So that may be the perfect opportunity for them to start cleaning out their closet or doing something in the garage they've wanted to organize for some time."

She urges people to make an effort to do what makes them happy. "Listening to music," she suggested. "Cooking can be a wonderful experience on a gloomy day. Something that you're doing to create. So I have a lot of people who are doing artistic things."

Not everyone gets blue when the skies are gray. "Gloomy skies, I'm OK with," said Isaac Clark of Bethesda. "But a bunch of cold and freezing rain, I don't want that."

"Well it's January, so it's to be expected," noted John Parkinson of St. Clairsville.

Dr. Bailey has a theory of her own -- that wearing bright colors can boost your mood. "So sometimes when you put on something bright and colorful, it really does have an uplifting kind of impact on a person," she said.

She said her grandmother taught her to put everything in perspective. "And she'd say to me, 'Tricia,' she'd say, 'Rain makes things beautiful.' And I just remember that. It has always stuck with me. To look at the beauty of something like that. You can't have the rainbow unless you have the rain."