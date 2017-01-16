Ohio Gets Online Voter Registration

Ohio now has online voter registration.

Registrants must be a U.S. citizen, 18 or older, and a state resident at least 30 days prior to the election.

Users can even updated voter registration with things like a change of address.

Before registering online, voters will need their Ohio driver's license number or Ohio identification number, name, birth date, and the last four digits of their Social Security number. "Now if you don't have any part of that, those four items, then you can simply go to the same web page and download a voter registration form," said Belmont County Election Board Director Bill Shubat.

That form out can be filled out and mailed to the local county election board office. Voters can still register in person as well.

The deadline to register for the May 2nd primary is April 13th.