Marshalls Coming to Ohio Valley Mall

The Ohio Valley Mall is welcoming a new department store.

This Fall, Marshalls will open its doors in the space being vacated by the Elder-Beerman Men's and Home store. Elder-Beerman will close by late March.

Marshalls is an off-price department store which officers brand name and designer fashions that are 20-60% cheaper than department and specialty store regular prices. The store offers clothing, footwear, toys, accessories, fragrances and housewares from thousands of vendors around the world.

Founded in 1956, Marshalls now has more than 880 stores spanning 43 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The closest Marshalls store is within 40 miles of this new location. The mall offers the only Boscov's department store in Ohio and the only Macy's between Columbus and Pittsburgh.