Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure and Arrests

A traffic stop leads police to a drug seizure at a Wheeling home.

During the traffic stop by the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff's Department, Michael Edward Stradwick, 37, was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Police with the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, Ohio Sheriff's Office, and Wheeling Police Department then carried out a search warrant at 303 Jefferson Ave. in Wheeling.

According to a criminal complaint, police found a large plastic bag bag containing five individual bags packaged for resale of crack cocaine, weighing about 24 grams.

The criminal complaint also said police found one bag of powder cocaine weighing about six grams. Following that search and seizure Stephanie Marie Bissett, 34, was taken into custody.

The arrests happened around 3:15 Monday afternoon. Both suspects were arraigned by Ohio County Magistrate Harry Radcliffe and they were each placed under a $50,000 cash only bond and booked into the Northern Regional Jail.