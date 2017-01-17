$9-Million Investment Bringing New Jobs to Weirton

Dozens of skilled jobs are headed to Weirton.

It may not look like much right now, but soon 24.6 acres at the Three Spring Business Park will be bustling as an Italian manufacturing company Pietro Fiorentini makes it way into Weirton with a $9-million initial investment, and that investment means job.

"These are very technical welding jobs. They're metal fabricators. They actually fabricate equipment for the energy industry so these jobs pay anywhere from $40,000 to $50,000 a year," said Business Development Corporation Executive Director Pat Ford.

"These are certified welders that are going to require not only a good pay but they're going to require from homes to be built for them to shop in our area. They're going to spend money and the tax benefit for out whole community is going to help a lot," said Business Development Corporation Chairman Bill D'Alessio.

The 41 jobs during phase one and more than 100 more once the plant is full operational are predicted to bring spin off jobs as well.

"One job equals three jobs in West Virginia so we're very excited about the job opportunities this has for us," said Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis.

This is the fourth major industrial project announced in the Three Springs Business Park in the past five years, joining Rue21, Barney’s Bakery, and North American Industrial Services. Officials say that's no coincidence.

"I think the aggressiveness of the development offices and the availability of property. The access to the highway, the river and the Pittsburgh area market is a real plus for us," said Weirton Mayor Harold Miller.

"It's taken a number of partners over the course of five years. It's taken multiple trade missions to Europe to land this prospect," said Ford.

If the planning process stays on track, the company should be breaking ground in the summer, and Ford says they will be encouraging the company to use local contractors for the building project.