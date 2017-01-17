Driver Faces Multiple Charges After Washington Ave. Crash

A Wheeling man is now facing charges after his vehicle flipped on Washington Avenue and snapped a power pole Monday afternoon.

According to Wheeling Police, 23-year-old Rashawn Okernick is being charged with failure to maintain control, left of center, no operators, and expired registration.

Public Information Officer Philip Stahl said more charges are pending.

Washington Avenue between Steenrod and Valley View Avenues in Wheeling are open again after yesterday's accident.

The car hit and snapping a power pole late yesterday afternoon.

According to Wheeling PIO Philip Stall, the driver of the car that flipped onto its roof is in stable condition at OVMC.