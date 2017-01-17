Happy 95th Birthday Betty White

Betty White, one of America’s favorite Golden Girls, turns 95-years-old today, January 17th, 2017.

The actress and comedian's first roll was in a short film called Time to Kill in 1945, but she is most well known for her role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls" from 1985 through 1992.

White has outlived several celebrities, and all of her “The Golden Girls" co-stars.

The campaign has raised more than $9,200 of the $10,000 goal.

The money raised will be donated to a local theater.