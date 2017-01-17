U.S. Marshals Arrest Woman Wanted on Cocaine Charges

U.S. Marshals arrested a woman wanted on cocaine charges in Wheeling.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Rebecca Mae Blake, 34, near the 100 block of Main Street in Wheeling.

Blake was wanted for 2 Counts Delivery of Cocaine and 1 Count of Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine due to an investigation conducted by the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force.

Deputy U.S. Marshals located and seized approximately 39.33 Grams Cocaine in Blake’s possession.

She is in the Northern Regional Jail under $20,000 surety/cash bond.