ODOT to Begin Another Route 7 Project Thursday

Another construction project is being added to State Route 7 in Mingo Junction.

Starting Thursday at 8:00 a.m., ODOT will be moving all traffic around the Logan Avenue exit into the north bound lanes in preparation to start work on the rock slide that happened on December 1, 2016.

While they are doing this, traffic will be stopped in 15 minute intervals on Thursday as they move the lanes.

"We have to get traffic over here to allow us to do the work we need to do up there on the hillside. Ultimately, once we get traffic over here, we'll have a crew come and scale the hillside which entails pulling all do the loose rock off. Then, once it's done, we will shoot the rock off that's giving us problems up there," said ODOT Project Engineer Adam Lytton.

Lytton said they are still waiting on blasting permits to come in, but remain on track to finish up by the end of February.