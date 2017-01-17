Harlem Globetrotters Return to Wheeling

Get ready Wheeling because the Harlem Globetrotters are dunking their way into town!

Zeus McClurkin's specialty on the Globetrotters is dunking, but it's not always just about tricks for the team.

"We try to be good role models too, not just with what we do on the court but with what we do off the court as well," said Julian Zeus McClurkin.

The team has partnered up with the American Red Cross in what they call "The Great Assist."

"They are helping us really spread the word about how to bring hope to those that are facing emergencies," said American Red Cross Executive Director Sharon Kesselring.

The Globetrotters are helping with a big need right now: the major blood emergency.

If you choose to donate blood in Wheeling on January 23, there will be free Globetrotters swag and the first 200 people in the door will get free tickets to the game.

Zeus says for him giving back at events like this and mentoring kids is what it's all about.

"I think it's a great thing that they get a chance to see these guys and girls out there who are enjoying themselves and not taking themselves too seriously," said ," said McClurkin.

So, what can you expect from Zeus and the team on January 29th?

"You never know what's going to happen at a Globetrotter game we might come up in the stand and eat your concessions we might bring you down to the floor with us and spin the ball on your finger, and I think that spontaneity of not really know what's going on next is what people really look forward to," said McClurkin.

The blood drive is at Wesbanco Arena on January 23. The Game starts at 2:00 on the January 29 which is also at Wesbanco.

You can grab tickets at HarlemGlobeTrotters.com.