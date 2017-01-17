Trial of Former Smithfield Police Chief Underway

Day one of the trial of the former Smithfield police chief is scheduled to wrap up at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Mieczkowski is charged with unlawful interest in a public contract. The charges are in connection with misused tax dollars by former officials in the Jefferson County village.

Former mayor Patricia Freeland was found guilty for her role in the misuse in October. She was sentenced in December to 30 days in jail and six months in prison for theft in office, insurance fraud, and failure to remit wage taxes to the state.

A special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General's office is handling the trial, while visiting Judge John Solovan is presiding.

The trial will start up again Wednesday morning and is expected to finish later in the day.