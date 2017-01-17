Mapping Locations of Homes, Businesses & Buildings Is Increasingly Critical

A street address doesn't always lead us to the right place.

That's why there's an entire department within the Belmont County Engineer's Office devoted to GIS--Geographic Information Systems.

Imagine calling 911 for an emergency, and waiting while first responders struggle to find your house.

That sort of thing used to happen routinely.

Now locations are mapped and the GIS Office maintains the addressing data of every building in Belmont County.

Officials from 911, the EMA and other agencies met to learn more about modernizing the county's current mapping system.

They've had a website with mapping since 2004, and it serves a number of purposes.

"When someone calls 911, the dispatchers are able to send emergency responders to the current location," said Don Pickenpaugh, Belmont County GIS director. "Also newly registered voters are able to be placed in the right precinct and school district, also for parcel mapping. Realtors use it, the oil and gas industry is a heavy user of parcel mapping in our country."

You may have noticed far fewer people in the halls of your county courthouse lately, gathering information for gas and oil leases.

That's because all property parcel cards are scanned and online now.

The GIS website contains all that informamtion and it's very popular among oil and gas and real estate people.

And best of all, when you call 911, your location automatically comes up on their monitors.