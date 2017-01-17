Big Changes Coming to Ohio Valley Mall

In just a matter of months, the Ohio Valley Mall will lose some major retailers and gain a new one.

Kmart and Elder-Beerman are leaving, bringing the potential for three new stores to come, but for now, the Kmart will be vacant while the Men's and Home Department side of Elder-Beerman will be taken over by a Marshalls which is exciting to a lot of shoppers.

Joel Porter said, "They're going to be changing here in the future, and in my opinion, they're going to be changing into something better."

"I hear they have really good deals, and hopefully maybe some lower prices. It's honestly kind of surprising Elder-Beermans always been in the mall for as long as I can remember," said Noah Roscoe.

Candi Noble-Greathouse is the Marketing Director for the Ohio Valley Mall. She said January is often a time when retailers re-think what they're going to do with the stores. "This is a great opportunity for us to be looking for new stores that are what our merchants want and Marshalls is a great fit," Greathouse said.

For the mall itself, there seems to be a "new is always better" mentality through rough circumstances.

Noble-Greathouse said, "It's very unfortunate that stores have to close, and when they do it affects the store, it affects the shoppers, and it affects everybody who works there. We don't like to see losing a store, but this is an opportunity to gain a new and up and coming merchant."

As for their plans for the Kmart and second Elder-Beerman location, they will continue to search for new tenants and are anticipating to fill the fast approaching vacancy.