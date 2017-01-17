January is Stalking Awareness Month

Stalking can be frightening and traumatic for some victims. That's why there is a nationwide effort to make January Stalking Awareness Month.

According to Megan Palmer, the Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Center in Wheeling, more than 7 million people are affected by stalking each year. She said it's very important to recognize early warning signs of the behavior.

"Stalking is really a crime that can move quickly. You know someone drives by your house, something like that can turn into someone coming into your door or breaking into your home," said Palmer.

Palmer said their organization offers stalker safety kits with items such as pepper spray and flashlights.

For more information, visit their website.