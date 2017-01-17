Wheeling City Council to Give Funds for Emergency Demolition

The Wheeling City Council decided to adopt an ordinance authorizing the city manager to expend $35,000 dollars for emergency demolition of houses involved in the Virginia Street fire.

Council has adopted expending $35,000 to Raze International for emergency demolition of the houses in the fire on Virginia St. @WTRF7News — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) January 17, 2017

The $35,000 will be given to Raze International in Shadyside for the tearing down of five hjomes on Virginia Street. The council moved to read the ordinance twice in order to get the vote done immediately and have the buildings pulled down for everyone's safety.

Wheeling City Council meeting to discuss a potential emergency demolition of the houses from the fire on Virginia St. weeks ago. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/EEKIJpNguz — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) January 17, 2017

"Just given the state of the buildings, several of them had significant fire damage and not acting right now was just going to create a public health hazard for people on Wheeling Island and Virginia Street," Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "So, we felt it needed to be done soon."

The $35,000 will be charged to the cities general fund for demolition. According to Elliott, this is something that happens often where buildings have to be torn down for the safety of the public.

The five houses that will be torn down are 61, 63, 65, 67 and 69 Virginia Street.

