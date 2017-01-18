Parents Warn Others of Mold Inside Popular Teething Toy

Parents are warning others after recent reports of mold discovered in a popular teething toy.

Pediatric dentist Dana Chianese decided to clean her toddler's favorite toy, Sophie the Giraffe, when she noticed a musty smell coming from it, according to Good Housekeeping. After noticing the musty smell, she decided to cut it open and discovered mold covering the inside of the toy.

Her story quickly made the rounds on social media. Many parents responded by cutting open their children's beloved toy giraffes. Some found similar evidence of mold, while others discovered their toys remained mold free.

Chianese told Good Housekeeping that she always cleaned the toy according to the instructions.

The problem with Sophie could be true of any squeaky toy or rubber duck that had a hole and spent some time in water.

Several parents took to Amazon with similar reviews of the toy.

The toy is made by the Vulli company in France.

Laurie Schraenen, a spokesperson for the company, issued a statement, saying: " First of all, it's important to know that Sophie la Girafe [Sophie the Giraffe] is composed of 100% natural rubber, so the cleaning instructions have to be carefully respected. As indicated on the packaging and in an explanatory leaflet inside the packaging, we recommend to clean the surface of Sophie la Girafe with a damp cloth. It should not be immersed in the water nor rinsed off, to prevent water from getting inside, as she may become damaged. We thus would like to emphasize on the fact that is it important, while cleaning the product, that no water gets inside the whole. As of now, we have not been contacted by Mrs. Chianese nor Mrs. Opera and were not aware of the situation before reading your article. It is thus difficult for us to comment on the current situation, as we haven't had the chance to examine the products. Please know that each complaint received is taken very seriously and that the return of the product is always asked for further examination. Furthermore, please know that the safety of children and satisfaction of their parents is our main priority. For the past 55 years, we have always strived to exceed security standards and all of our products comply with the most stringent global standards."

There has not been an official recall of the toy. However, the company says they are taking recent complaints about their product seriously.

Damp and moldy environments may cause coughing, wheezing, or other problems, or none at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They say it's a matter of sensitivity. Some people develop irritated throats whenever they go near mold, while others don't even seem to notice.

People allergic to mold may have more severe reactions, while immune-compromised people and patients with chronic lung illnesses may get serious infections when they come into contact with mold.

The US Consumer Products Safety Commission recommends consumers report mold in toys to the commission at its website, saferproduct.gov.